Jonathon Gruenke / The Virginian-Pilot
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Virginia reports another 885 coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths

May 10, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Peter Coutu
Jonathon Gruenke / The Virginian-Pilot

The number of new deaths reported on Sunday is the lowest amount in nearly two weeks.