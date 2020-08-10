The' N. Pham
Virginia reports 663 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death Monday

August 10, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Moss Brennan
At least 2,327 Virginians have died from the virus as of Sunday morning, up one from Sunday.