Virginia Peninsula Foodbank fundraiser celebrates 25 years; farmers markets resume

Michele Benson believes Tastefully Yours is the best ticket in town.

The chief development officer of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been affiliated with the nonprofit organization since 2003. She began working as a volunteer on the Tastefully Yours committee and quickly worked her way up to a full-time paid leadership role.

“It’s going to be a great night, a lot of fun,” Benson said. “I don’t know anywhere else you can go and pay $50 and get all-you-can-eat, drink, have a little fun gambling, listen to live music, dance and take some pictures.”

Tastefully Yours is an annual food and drink sampling event at the Hampton Roads Convention Center that benefits the food bank. This year’s event is 6-9:30 p.m. April 12. About 30 restaurants and breweries join ticket holders for a night of live music, casino games and more. The event celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

All proceeds benefit Virginia Peninsula Foodbank programs including two highlighted by Benson, the BackPack program and Mobile Food Pantry.

The BackPack program aims to decrease food insecurity for local children by giving them healthy foods to take home during long holiday weekends while school is in session. The Mobile Food Pantry provides healthy foods to communities in need, according to the food bank’s website.

They also have five other programs that help feed the community through various outreach methods.

“Every dollar goes directly back into the community,” Benson said.

This year’s event will include restaurants such as Fin Seafood, Smoke BBQ, Plaza Azteca, Cookie Text and Nawab Indian Cuisine. Tastefully Yours tickets also include drinks, Benson said.

According to Benson, the event has grown over the past 25 years, moving from the Hampton Holiday Inn to Hampton University before finding its home at the Hampton Roads Convention Center about a decade ago. More than 1,000 people attended the event in 2017, she said.

“It’s really exciting to have an event that’s stood the test of time with the community” Benson said. “It started off 25 years ago as a much smaller event, but because of the support we’ve received from our local business, sponsorships and the community purchasing tickets, it’s grown and grown.”

Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Drive in Hampton. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. For more information, visit hrfoodbank.org or call 757-596-7188.

Peninsula farmers markets back in bloom

Farmers markets are returning just in time for the spring. Here’s where you can shop to find locally grown food, art and other goodies around the Peninsula.

Christopher Newport University Farmers Market

Christopher Newport University, 1000 University Place in Newport News, hosts its Farmers Market along York Street in front of the David Student Union 3-6 p.m. Thursdays until April 19. The market includes food, body care products and entertainment. Free parking is available in the parking lot behind the university chapel. Info: facebook.com/FarmersMarketCNU.

City Center Farmers Market

Stop by City Center 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays from May 10 through Sept. 27 to shop locally grown products along Mariners Row. The market will include fruits, vegetables and other vendors. Info: citycenteratoysterpoint.com or 757-287-2507.

Dean & Don's

Dean and Don's Farm Market operates two locations on the Peninsula. The market is open April 11 and runs throughout the year. Find fresh produce and seasonal items. The Hampton market, 600 LaSalle Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and the Newport News market, 12601 Warwick Blvd., is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Info: facebook.com/deananddonsfarmmarket or 757-930-2707.

Mathews Farmers Market

The Mathews Farmers Market opens Saturday. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 27. Shop organic produce, plants, baked goods, handcrafted gifts and more. Located on the Historic Courthouse Green on Court Street. Specialty holiday markets will include entertainment and music. The market is closed Sept. 8. Info: mathewsmainstreet.org or 804-758-0330.

Smithfield Farmers Market

Spend Saturdays along Main Street during the Smithfield Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays until Oct. 20. Find handcrafted jewelry, barbecue, fresh produce, soaps and more. Specialty holiday markets are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Info: smithfieldfarmersmarket.org or 757-759-4118.

Williamsburg Farmers Market

The Williamsburg Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays until Dec. 22. Vendors include local produce, homemade jams, organic products, baked goods, wine and more. The market is in Merchants Square, 402 W. Duke of Gloucester St. in Williamsburg. Open rain or shine. Info: williamsburgfarmersmarket.com or 757-259-3768.

Wood's Orchards Farm Market

Wood's Orchards Farm Market is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 183 E. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton. The family owned and operated market offers locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables and seasonal items. including pumpkins in October. Info: woods-orchards.com or 757-722-2873.

Yorktown Market Days

Yorktown Market Days is open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from April 14 to Oct. 27. Seafood, art, seasonal produce, dog treats and more will be offered, while meeting local farmers, waterman and artisans on-site. The market is not open May 5 and Oct. 6. Info: yorktownmarketdays.com or 757-890-3500.

Brewery news

Alewerks Brewing Co., 189 B Ewell Road in the Williamsburg area, hosts a Tap the Vault weekend beginning noon Saturday and ending 6 p.m. Sunday. The brewery is tapping its greatest rare beers from their lineup every two hours. Info: alewerks.com/ or 757-220-3670.

Brass Cannon, 5476 Mooretown Road in the Williamsburg area, celebrates its sixth anniversary on Saturday with a new beer release, food trucks and live music. More info: facebook.com/BrassCannonBrewing or 757-566-0001.

Tradition Brewing Co., 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. in Newport News, hosts a pop-up shop for Lionsbridge FC soccer team at 2 p.m. Sunday during its Family Fun Day. More info: facebook.com/TraditionBrewing or 757-592-9393.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3437.