Brian Krista
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Virginia making progress on Chesapeake Bay cleanup but lagging on cutting pollutants

August 13, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Dave Ress
Brian Krista

No state in the Bay watershed is completely on a pace to hit the 2025 clean water goal.