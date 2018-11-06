Virginia Living Museum ready with oysters and beer; PFAC hosts wine and silent auction fundraiser

The key phrases for the Virginia Living Museum’s annual Oyster Roast fundraiser would be “all you can eat” and “any way you want ’em.”

That’s how they make the oysters for the event, which will be held 3-6 p.m. Saturday in the big tents outside the museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News.

“Any which way you like,” said Liz Osborne, who organizes the event for the museum. “Raw, steamed, fried and with all the different cocktail sauces, and lemon and salt. Raw is probably the most popular, but everyone has their preference.”

All of the oysters come from local rivers, from the York to the Rappahannock.

And they even find their way into the beer — St. George’s Brewing Company brewed up a new Oyster Brown Ale just for the occasion.

“The brown ale is one of their most popular beers at St. George’s,” Osborne said. “It’s a little milder than some other brews. It has a caramel note to it and adding the oysters into the mix sort of makes it a salted caramel. It’s very delicious.”

Sly Clyde will provide ciders for the event.

The event sells out each year, so reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets are $65 per person and are available at thevlm.org, by phone at 757-595-1900 or at the museum’s front desk.

Fall for Art

Speaking of local museums sponsoring cool events centered around good food and drink, check out the Peninsula Fine Art Center’s “Fall for Art” event on Saturday at Riverwalk Restaurant in York County, 323 Water St..

The event, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, includes dozens of wines, as well as hors-d’oeuvres, artisanal cheeses, local oysters, baked goods and more. Oenophiles will find one-day-only deals on some of the most popular wines in the region.

“Fall for Art” also features a live music and an auction to benefit PFAC’s Art Access and Healing Arts programs.

General admission is $60, and VIP (with noon entry) is $70. Non-tasting admission is $35.

For reservations and information, call 757-596-8175 or visit pfac-va.org.

Cider week

In 2012, Gov. Bob McDonnell signed a proclamation creating a statewide Cider Week ever November. And the week might as well have two weekends, right? So this year’s starts Friday and runs through Nov. 18.

Sly Clyde in Hampton (207 E. Mellen St.) will have a reserve release party at 6 p.m. Friday; a community potluck at 3 p.m. Sunday; a cider making class at 7 p.m. Nov. 14; and a daylong “coastal clean-up” event Nov. 17.

Smartmouth Brewing Company (313 32nd St. in Virginia Beach) will hold a cider festival Friday through Sunday, featuring its own ciders, as well as offerings from Sly Clyde and others around the state.

Find more info at ciderweekva.com.

Take a tour

Back Bay Farmhouse Brewing Co., which opened earlier this fall in a distinctive 1912 farm residence in Virginia Beach, is offering tasting tours of the property each weekend.

The farmhouse (1805 Kempsville Road) is the second location of Back Bay Brewing. The $25 tour covers the history of the house, a look at the 1.5-acre farm and the brewing process and three tastings. (Those younger than 21 can take the tour for free with no tastings.)

Tours are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 757-512-6430 or go to farmhousebrewingva.com.

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.