Virginia ingredients showcased in annual Artini competition for PFAC

Peninsula Fine Arts Center hosted its annual Artini fundraiser Friday at Boathouse Live in City Center. The judged competition featured 13 local restaurant concoctions.

I joined Melissa Stewart (Savor Virginia), Hannah Serrano (AltDaily), George Culver (I Heart Food VB blog), and Kim Wadsworth and Molly Gray (both of Distinction Magazine) as guest judges to determine a critics’ choice, which was awarded to Waypoint. The mixologist best showcased Virginia-made ingredients, including pear cider, and also scored high in originality — it was garnished with bee pollen. Plus the cocktail tasted well incorporated.

A total of 100 points per cocktail were available, with 25 for originality, 25 for best highlighting Virginia products and 50 points for taste. Judges didn’t know which restaurant’s cocktails we were tasting until after we handed in the score sheet.

The event’s guests also got to vote for the Peoples’ Choice winner, which went to Circa 1918. The Newport News restaurant’s cocktail was dubbed the “Stoners Shrub,” and featured Dr. Stoners Vodka, produced in Virginia Beach, and a housemade tumeric-ginger shrub. It also was beautifully garnished with a flower.

Other drink highlights, for me, included a sangria martini from Harpoon Larry’s, which showcased white wines from Barboursville (in Charlottesville) and Virginia apple vodka, and a cocktail featuring Virgnia-distilled vodka and fresh strawberry juice.

The restaurants also provided food bites to help satiate hunger and Plastic Eddie covered familiar '90s songs.

Proceeds will benefit PFAC art programs. The fine arts center is located at 101 Museum Drive in Newport News and its current exhibit is “Art of Asia.”

