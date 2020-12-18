Stephen M. Katz
Virginia to get about 100,000 fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccines in December, health department says

December 18, 2020 | 12:05pm
From www.dailypress.com
By
Robyn Sidersky
Stephen M. Katz

The state will get about 110,000 fewer doses in December than expected but the reason is unclear.