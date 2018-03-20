Virginia Beer Co. celebrates two years with festival

It’s still overwhelming for Robby Willey, co-owner of Virginia Beer Co., to watch people walk into his brewery two years after opening in March 2016.

Willey said customers still remind him of the six years it took to grow the brewery into what it is today. His team spent four years before it officially opened searching for a location, raising funds and assembling a team to operate the Williamsburg-area brewery located at 401 Second St.

“We felt like those four years paid off because we ingrained ourselves in the community, put together a really solid business plan and we think that shows in the quality of the space, the beer and the branding,” Willey said.

Last year, he got a glimpse of what he helped build as he witnessed more than a thousand people walk through the doors of Virginia Beer Co. during its first birthday celebration, called Waypost Weekend. Now, the owners celebrate their second anniversary by expanding the event to Waypost Week.

“Last year was a great party and people had nothing but positive things to say, but we’re turning two so we are making it a little bigger and better,” Willey said. “The idea this year is that we are calling it Waypost Week and spreading things out a bit.”

Last weekend was dedicated to celebrating the beer side of the brewery’s business. VBC hosted a bottle release party for three variants of a spirit barrel-aged Waypost Anniversary Imperial Stout, as well as a can release event for fruity India pale ale “Estimated Eyes.”

The headline Waypost Week events take place this weekend, including a beer, food and music festival noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Eight bands, four food trucks and more than 15 beers will be on tap throughout the day. The brewery’s property will house two music stages: one for regional bands and another committed to highlighting local musicians, Willey said.

Tickets are $12 and are required for Saturday’s events. The price includes admission, a commemorative glass and a beer. Designated driver and 21 and younger tickets are $5. Additional beer tickets will be available for purchase.

The brewery also plans to bring popular seasonal and specialty beers back on tap Wednesday and Thursday. It also will host a performance by Williamsburg band Good Shot Judy 6-9 p.m. Friday and end the week with a “Hangover Brunch” from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information visit virginiabeerco.com or call 757-378-2903.

Other foodie notes

Colonial Williamsburg’s Revolutionary in Residence Michael Twitty had his book “The Cooking Gene” nominated for a James Beard Foundation award. Winners will be announced April 27.

Norfolk-based O’Connor Brewing Co. won a gold, three silvers and four bronze medals during the 2018 Dublin Craft Beer Cup. The competition is a global beer and cider showcase judged by international beer experts. Beers are judged based on body, flavor, aroma, style, quality and appearance. O’Connor’s gold medal beer was the Ibrik Imperial Turkish Coffee Stout, according to a news release by spokeswoman Janelle Burchfield.

