Virginia Beach restaurant Abbey Road sues Northam for barring indoor dining

June 2, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Kimberly Pierceall
Stephen M. Katz

The suit by the Virginia Beach restaurant is the latest to challenge the governor's power.