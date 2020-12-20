  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Virginia Beach police investigating after viral video showed officers detaining innocent Black man

December 20, 2020 | 5:43pm
From www.dailypress.com
By
Peter Coutu
Virginian-Pilot file image

In the video, officers are seen handcuffing a man who was eating with his family at Lynnhaven Mall.