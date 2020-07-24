Virginia Beach nonprofit holding a virtual ‘race’ to raise awareness about human trafficking

EnJewel, a Virginia Beach group that raises awareness about human trafficking, is asking people to participate in a "virtual" 5K walk/run Saturday through Wednesday. It wants people to register and then log five kilometers of walking or running during that time and then submit videos of their completion. It also wants people to record themselves explaining why they are participating and the importance of stamping out human trafficking worldwide. The videos will run on EnJewel's Facebook page on Thursday, July 30, the United Nation's designated World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.