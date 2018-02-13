Vino in the Valley: A passport for Lehigh Valley wine and food pairings

It’s time for you to take a trip.

You won’t need airfare or luggage. Just a passport.

I’m talking about the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail’s annual Vino in the Valley event. It’s held each weekend in March at member wineries. With your “passport,” (aka ticket), you’ll find delicious food and wine pairings each weekend.

Vino in the Valley offers a great incentive to get out to the wineries and explore what they have to offer.

Here’s how it works: You buy a $35 passport, which entitles you to visit any (or all) of the wineries each weekend in March. You passport is stamped each time you visit a winery.

You can buy your passport online at lehighvalleywinetrail.com by Feb. 23 (it will be mailed to you). Or you can buy it at the wineries, either in advance or on the day of the events.

Each winery has something special planned:

Amore Vineyards

The East Allen Township winery has food and wine pairings planned:

March 3 and 4: Italian wedding soup with Vidal

March 10 and 11: Chicken Marsala medallions over wild rice with Chambourcin

March 17 and 18: Grilled Italian chicken in vodka sauce over cavatelli pasta with Cayuga

March 24 and 25: Three-cheese meat lasagna with Cabaret Amore

Info: amorewines.com

Blue Mountain

You have a choice of sweet or dry wine at the New Tripoli winery, paired with dishes from area food trucks.

March 3 and 4: Randevoo Food Truck (Northampton), smoked wings with Mountain Frost or Riesling

March 10 and 11: Lorah’s Pig Roasters (Walnutport), sausage with Bri’s Blush or Merlot

March 17 and 18: Aunt Jackie’s Food Truck (Allentown), pierogies with Pinot Noir or White Merlot

March 24 and 25: Smokehouse Food Truck (Allentown), hot chocolate ricotta mini donuts with Victoria’s Passion or Petite Sirah

Info: bluemountainwine.com

Clover Hill

For the third year in a row, the Breinigsville winery is teaming up with the K’Town Pub Taphouse & BBQ. Your visit will start off with a sparkling wine cocktail.

March 3 and 4; 10 and 11: Vignoles paired with pumpkin chicken nachos featuring smoked chicken, queso blanco cheese, spiced crema, pumpkin hot sauce and pumpkin seeds on tri-color tortilla chips; as well as Vidal Blanc paired with banana custard topped with vanilla wafer crumble. (Clover Hill will also have sangria.)

March 17 and 18; 24 and 25: Chardonnay paired with brisket nachos featuring smoked beef brisket, queso blanco cheese, pomegranate tzatziki, arugula dressed with a lemon vinaigrette, marinated cucumbers and tomatoes on pita chips; as well as Cayuga White paired with coconut custard topped with smoked coconut.

Info: cloverhillwinery.com

Franklin Hill

This veteran Bangor winery will have food and wine pairings:

March 3 and 4: Smoked pork mac-n-cheese paired with Kiss

March 10 and 11: Chicken pot pie with buttermilk biscuits paired with Vidal Blanc

March 17 and 18: Meatloaf sliders with mashed potatoes paired with Simply Red

March 24 and 25: Shrimp and grits paired with White Jade

Info: franklinhillvineyards.com

Galen Glen

Each weekend, Galen Glen Winery in Andreas, Schuylkill County, will feature soup from Buy the Farm, based in Easton.

It will be roasted butternut squash soup with fresh-pressed apple cider from Scholl Orchards, tomatoes, a custom blend of spices and a touch of cream; paired with Riesling or Vidal Blanc.

Info: galenglen.com

Pinnacle Ridge

The Kutztown-area winery will team with Kempton’s Stony Run Inn, highlighting the region’s German heritage. You can pair your food with either a (dry) Gruner Veltliner or a (semi-sweet) Riesling.

March 3 and 4; 17 and 18: German snappy meatball (a meatball nestled on a bed of fluffy, creamy mashed potatoes, and smothered with a tomato ginger sauce that’s slightly sweet); and Krauter Spatzle, a German noodle tossed into a salad of herbs and vegetables, Swiss cheese and bacon, dressed with a light, white wine vinegar.

March 10 and 11; 24 and 25: Reuben Slider, featuring sauteed pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing between rye and pumpernickel bread; as well as German beer cheddar soup.

Info: pinridge.com

Tolino

This Bangor winery will partner with the Taza Stop from the Easton Public Market (Egyptian cuisine). You can also enjoy live music 1-4 p.m. each Saturday, as well as take tours of the winery’s tank room at 2 and 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the pairing lineups:

March 3 and 4: Lilly paired with a selection of Taza’s homemade hummus served with homemade pita chips, pita bread and carrot sticks. Hummus varieties will include Hala’s Garlicky Hummus (super garlicky with a hint of lemon), Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus (a little garlic and some sun-dried tomato sweetness) and Timmy’s Traditional Hummus (a mild hummus with a fresh cumin kick). Live music by Mike Pilgermayer at 1 p.m. Saturday.

March 10 and 11: Chardonnay paired with Taza’s eggplant and feta dips served with homemade pita chips, pita bread and carrot sticks. Live music by George Baier at 1 p.m. Saturday.

March 17 and 18: Sunnyside paired with gourmet mac-n-cheese made with a blend of six cheeses, onions, scallions, and fresh sauteed garlic poured over a layer of elbow pasta and baked to a golden brown. Live music by Kara Hartzell at 1 p.m. Saturday.

March 24 and 25: Chambourcin, or Rad Red, paired with spinach pie bites made with a blend of five cheeses, fresh organic baby spinach, onions, garlic and spices layered in thin phyllo dough and baked until crispy. Live music by Gordon Ward at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Info: tolinovineyards.com

Vynecrest

The lineup for food and wine pairings at the Breinigsville winery:

March 3 and 4: Chicken quesadilla rolls, catered by The 1760 Pub & Grill in Trexlertown. Topping selections of sour cream, peach salsa and shredded cheese will be available. They will be paired with Traminette.

March 10 and 11: Grilled chicken Caesar wraps, catered by The 1760 Pub & Grill in Trexlertown, paired with Pinot Grigio.

March 17 and 18: Nonna’s Pizza by Cibo Pizza & More Food Truck; paired with Vynecrest Red.

March 24 and 25: Meatballs with marinara sauce and a garlic knot topped with crushed garlic and parsley from the Cibo Pizza & More Food Truck, paired with Chambourcin.

Info: vynecrest.com

DETAILS

Vino in the Valley, hosted by Lehigh Valley Wine Trail

When: Each weekend in March

Where: Member wineries

Passport: $35 online at lehighvalleywinetrail.com by Feb. 23 or at the wineries.

