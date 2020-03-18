Village Inn Restaurants Remain Open Providing Curbside, To-Go & Delivery Services

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Village Inn remains open in all but five (5) locations nationwide to serve the needs of its customers. Where required, Village Inn has adjusted to service via curbside, takeout and delivery options only in compliance with the mandates from state and local authorities. The locations closed include one each in Washington and Utah along with all locations in Alaska.

Customers are able to order online and then simply pull-up to the restaurant where their food will be brought to their car at the curb.

“What our country is going through right now is unprecedented and is going to have a substantial impact on families and communities across the country,” said Craig Barber, CEO. “We are committed to ensure the Village Inn brand continues to serve our customers while also doing our part in preventing the spread of this disease. We are actively monitoring the evolving situation while also following all CDC guidelines regarding sanitation along with team member hygiene and are prepared to take further action as needed.”

