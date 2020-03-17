Village Inn Restaurants Remain Open in Illinois Providing Curbside and To-Go Services in Compliance With Government Mandate

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Village Inn remains open in Illinois to provide curbside, takeout and delivery options in compliance with the government mandate to restrict services. As explained by the Illinois Governor, this drastic decision is designed to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“While compliance with the mandate will undoubtedly have a negative impact on our business, our primary concern right now is the health and safety of our customers, team members and the communities we are blessed to serve. We are grateful to be able to continue serving our amazing, crave-able food for eating at home or wherever folks might be,” said Craig Barber, CEO.

All Village Inn restaurants in Illinois will close in accordance with the mandate to no longer offer in-store dining. Customers are able to order online and then simply pull-up to the restaurant where their food will be brought to their car at the curb.

“What we are going through right now is unprecedented and is going to have a substantial impact on families and communities across the country,” said Barber. “We are committed to ensure the Village Inn brand does our part in preventing the spread of this disease. We are actively monitoring the quickly evolving situation while also following all CDC guidelines regarding sanitation along with team member hygiene and are prepared to take further action as needed. We look forward to reopening our restaurants to our valued customers as soon as possible. In the meantime, we are excited to be able to serve freshly made meals to our customers through our to-go option.”

