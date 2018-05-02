Vienna Beef will launch museum to celebrate 125 years

Happy anniversary, Vienna Beef.

This summer marks 125 years that the beef hot dog and sausage maker has been doing what it does best, and it’s celebrating its Chicago roots. Events start May 30 with the grand opening of a Vienna Beef History Museum at the company’s headquarters, 2501 N. Damen Ave. Open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museum will offer visitors a chance to experience the evolution of the classic Chicago-style hot dog.

Tom McGlade, Vienna Beef’s vice president of marketing/eCommerce, said the museum will feature artifacts from the brand’s history, including a cornerstone of the original Vienna building, hot dog carts through the years, and Vienna advertisements that range from hand-painted to silk screened.

Then Aug. 1, Vienna Beef will honor all 125 inductees in the company’s Hot Dog Hall of Fame, with tours of the museum, free hot dogs and music.

The company also will ask fans to celebrate at their favorite hot dog stand and share “Vienna Beef Memories” and photos through social media using the hashtag #125YearsOfVB, with the chance to participate in the company’s commemorative anniversary poster.

“We’re honored to bring our community together to celebrate 125 years of Chicago’s hot dog,” said Jim Bodman, Vienna Beef chairman and CEO, in a press release. “This is a great opportunity to salute the hot dog stands and local businesses who have made Chicago-style hot dogs part of our collective memories, as well as show our appreciation to our customers and employees for their loyal support.”

The Vienna Beef hot dog made its debut at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair/Columbian Exposition at a stand operated by Austrian-Hungarian immigrants Emil Reichel and Samuel Ladany. The partners opened the first Vienna Sausage store the following year on the Near West Side, and the venture has grown since, making Chicago-style dogs as memorable as their namesake.

