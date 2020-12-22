Vidorra Makes its Highly Anticipated Addison Debut

Lively, day-to-nighttime destination set to begin serving “the good life” on Dec. 28

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Addison community will get to experience “the good life” at Vidorra through inspired Mexican cuisine and over-the-top cocktails when it opens on Monday, Dec. 28!

Located at 5100 Beltline Road, Ste. #410 in Addison’s Village on the Parkway, Vidorra will serve hand-crafted Mexican dishes and curated cocktails, as well as a large tequila selection. The new 5,800-square-foot restaurant marks Vidorra’s second location in Dallas-Fort Worth and second systemwide.

As one of the most visited Mexican restaurants in the metroplex, Vidorra is well-known for its lively outdoor scene at its flagship location in Deep Ellum. Guests at Vidorra in Addison can enjoy a similar vibrant experience on the restaurant’s 2,000-square-foot patio.

“Vidorra, meaning ‘the good life,’ will be a strong complement to the Addison community, given our dynamic day-to-night ambiance and Addison’s residential mix of families and young professionals,” said Imran Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “Daytime, Vidorra is an ideal spot to grab lunch with a coworker or cocktails on the weekend. Dinnertime, it’s the perfect place to gather as a family, or have date night on the patio. Late night, it becomes an energetic scene with a live DJ Thursday through Sunday, so we truly do cater to a diverse need state. Our first Vidorra in Deep Ellum has quickly gained a loyal following, and we believe this location will capture a similar response.”

Vidorra offers Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., and the restaurant hosts other weekly events like Margarita Mondays with half-priced margaritas all day, Tacos and Tequila Tuesday with an $8 Taco Board and tequila, and more.

Addison’s first Vidorra will be open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The health and safety of its guests and team members is Vidorra’s utmost priority. The authentic Mexican restaurant has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes and will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines. For more information, visit vidorrarestaurants.com .

About Milkshake Concepts

Founded in 2015, Milkshake Concepts is a Dallas-based experiential hospitality group responsible for some of Dallas’ most influential restaurants and nightlife. Led by Imran Sheikh, James Faller and Asim Sheikh, their current concepts include: Citizen , an epicenter of Dallas nightlife and the venue of choice for athletes, artists and all manner of celebrities; Serious Pizza , a New York-style pizzeria that prides itself on serving the largest pizzas in Dallas; Stirr , an approachable neighborhood restaurant and bar with locations in Dallas and Addison, and another due to open in Nashville; and Vidorra , a restaurant that offers bold and exciting Mexican flavors, along with a large tequila selection, unique cocktails and a lively social experience. For more information about Milkshake Concepts, visit milkshakeconcepts.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Vidorra Makes its Highly Anticipated Addison Debut first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.