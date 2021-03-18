Vidorra Debuts Innovative Culinary Rarity – a Four-Pound Taco

Lively, day-to-nighttime Mexican-inspired destination adds 18-inch El Jefe to bold lineup

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) They say, “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” and at Vidorra , the phrase is taking on a whole new meaning.

As a fun, bold Mexican-inspired restaurant that doesn’t play small, Vidorra’s latest in menu innovation led to the creation of a four-pound beauty, El Jefe – an 18-inch giant jalapeño cheddar flour tortilla fried until crispy, then stuffed with Vidorra’s signature taco beef, chorizo, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños.

Serving two to six for $28, this culinary prodigy joins Vidorra’s lineup of other giant offerings – like the Large Format Vidorrita or Guadalajaran – that are perfect for sharing. Or, if you’re so inclined, keep it all for yourself. Vidorra won’t judge.

“At Vidorra, we enjoy taking an adventurous approach to celebrating Mexican food, drinks and culture,” said Culinary Director, Rodman Shields. “We’re already well-known for our over-the-top cocktails, so true to our innovative spirit, we had to match that vibe with a taco so big our guests won’t believe it until they see it. Food should be an experience, and the El Jefe delivers on that.”

El Jefe is now available at Vidorra’s locations in Deep Ellum and Addison. For more information, visit vidorrarestaurants.com .

About Milkshake Concepts

Founded in 2015, Milkshake Concepts is a Dallas-based experiential hospitality group responsible for some of Dallas’ most influential restaurants and nightlife. Led by Imran Sheikh, James Faller and Asim Sheikh, their current concepts include: Citizen , an epicenter of Dallas nightlife and the venue of choice for athletes, artists and celebrities; Serious Pizza , a New York-style pizzeria that prides itself on serving the largest pizzas in Dallas; Stirr , an approachable neighborhood restaurant and bar with locations in Dallas and Addison, and another due to open in Nashville; and Vidorra , a restaurant that offers Mexican flavors, a large tequila selection, unique cocktails and a lively social experience. For more information about Milkshake Concepts, visit milkshakeconcepts.com .

