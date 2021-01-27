January 27, 2021 | 3:52pmFrom www.sun-sentinel.com
Video surfaces showing QAnon-promoting congresswoman harassing Stoneman Douglas student after massacre
Newly surfaced video shows Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican QAnon promoter, following and taunting David Hogg near the U.S. Capitol. He became a gun control activist after the massacre at his school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in which 17 people were killed. Greene called Hogg a "coward" for ignoring her.