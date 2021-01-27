  1. Home
Video surfaces showing QAnon-promoting congresswoman harassing Stoneman Douglas student after massacre

January 27, 2021 | 3:52pm
From www.sun-sentinel.com
Newly surfaced video shows Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican QAnon promoter, following and taunting David Hogg near the U.S. Capitol. He became a gun control activist after the massacre at his school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in which 17 people were killed. Greene called Hogg a "coward" for ignoring her.