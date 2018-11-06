Victoria Beckham, Tom Ford Join the Berkeley London’s Prêt-à-Portea Collection

Have you ever thought…I’d really love to have tea with Tom Ford and a stegosaurus?

Sure you have. And, as ever, there’s only one place in the world that could make it happen for you. Indeed, the ceaselessly glamorous Berkeley Hotel in London has just introduced the annual additions to its ongoing Prêt-à-Portea (get it?) series; and Mr. Ford, as well as said dinosaur, are both a part of it.

The program brings together the international style royalty (past participants have included Burberry, Louboutin, Miu Miu and Diane Furstenberg) to design signature items for the by-now-legendary fashion tea service. Leading the way this year is Posh herself, Victoria Beckham – whose namesake fashion line is celebrating its 10th anniversary – with a Victoria sponge shopping bag. As well, Tom Ford’s leopard print suit becomes a mint cake with chocolate bavarois; and Prada’s dinosaur canvas print is transformed into a chocolate walnut brownie, complete with aforementioned white chocolate stegosaurus.

Additional fashionable confections for 2018 were inspired by the designs of Fendi, Valentino, Ada Kokosar and Erdem Zelena.

The Prêt-à-Portea service is available from 1:30pm to 5:30pm every day, at £58 per person. Additional bonus? The plush Berkeley is a reliable celeb magnet – so you may spot Keira Knightley, Leo DiCaprio, Kate Moss or Penelope Cruz whilst nibbling your couture cakes and sipping your Jadesword green tea.

(N.B. an eponymous book was published in 2016)

