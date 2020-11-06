Veterans Eat Free at These Restaurants on Veterans Day 2020

America will celebrate Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11th this year, and many restaurant chains will be offering discounts and free meals to veterans and active duty military in appreciation for their service.

To help get the word out, RestaurantNews.com has rounded up a list of these restaurant offerings. Unless otherwise noted, these offerings are valid only on Veterans Day, November 11th. Be sure to check back often as we will continue updating the list.

Keep in mind, most Veteran appreciation offers:

Require proof of military service

Are dine-in only

Do not include alcohol

Can not be used with other coupons or discounts

Do not include gratuity

Also, for some restaurant chains, participating locations may vary. Check with your local restaurant for further details.

54th Street

Free entree up to $12. Dine-in only.

Ahipoki

This November, in recognition of National Veterans & Military Family Month, all Ahipoki restaurants across California and Arizona will engage their communities in supporting the Infinite Hero Foundation. Customers can donate any amount at the register to support programs for veterans with service related injuries. Those who contribute $10 or more will receive a $5 coupon towards their next order at Ahipoki.

Bagger Dave’s

Free Great American Cheeseburger & Fries.

Bandana’s BBQ

Veterans and Active Military get a FREE Budget Buster Meal. 3oz. of Bandana’s signature BBQ served with one piece of Garlic Bread and your choice of two sides. Choose from: Ribs, Pork, Chicken, Brisket, Turkey, Sausage. No substitutions. Must show valid Military ID or proof of service. Offer valid on November 11, 2020, only.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Enjoy a Free Jumbo Soft Pretzel on Veterans’ Day. 1 per person, please. Valid on Nov 11, 2020 at participating Ben’s Soft Pretzels locations.

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar

All 10 Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free meals and soft drinks for veterans and active service members on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Accompanying family members will receive a 20% discount. On other days of the year veterans and active service members can receive a 20% discount on meals and soft drinks at Bombshells.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Military personnel and their families receive 20% off.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all past and present armed services members this Veterans Day, November 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout and proof of service must be shown for redemption.

Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille

Free meal on November 11th. Choices include Clam Cakes & Chowder, Grilled Chicken Salad, 1/3 lb. Cheese Burger, Turkey Burger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Roast Beef Sandwich, Chicken Delight, 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese or Spaghetti & Meatballs.

Chompie’s

Military discount every day of the year. Show your U.S. Military I.D. and receive 20% off your individual entree.

Claim Jumper Restaurants

Monday, November 9th. Complimentary meal. Choices include BBQ Chicken Salad, Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes, Classic Cheeseburger, Grilled Shrimp, Country Fried Steak, Black Tie Chicken Pasta and Hot Turkey Sandwich. Offer not valid at Golden Nugget locations.

Colton’s Steak House & Grill

Wednesday, November 11. Free entree valid for active, former or retired military when ordering from the Veterans Day menu. Available for dine-in only; spouse and children not included. Hours may vary by location. Offer not available in our Kentucky locations.

Cotton Patch Cafe

Serving their Award Winning Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Entree free to those who have served or are currently serving our country.

Country Kitchen

Free Country Scramble. Two fluffy pancakes alongside scrambled eggs mixed with diced ham and cheese.

Country Pride

All veterans and active duty military eat free. At participating full-service restaurants.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

This Veterans Day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will thank the brave men and women who have served our nation by offering military veterans a choice of a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide.

Curry Up Now

The nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept best known for its Tikka Masala Burritos and other creative Indian eats, is continuing its “Roll it Forward” initiative with a burrito donation drive in honor of Veterans Day. Guests can add one or more $12 Donation Burritos to their cart when ordering from Curry Up Now’s app, or by donating in bulk via the website. Curry Up Now will match every burrito donated through October 31 and deliver the burritos to veteran and active duty-focused organizations in the communities surrounding their restaurant locations on Veterans Day, November 11.

Dunkin’

In a sweet salute to the brave members of the armed forces, on Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active duty military are invited to participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary. While supplies last. Limit one per customer. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Eat’n Park

All November long, former and current military members will receive 10% off for themselves and their entire party each visit (dine-in only).

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Treat a Hero to a free meal. Dine with a Veteran or Active Duty Service Member on Wednesday, November 11th, and their lunch or dinner is free.

Gold Star Chili

Enjoy a regular 3-Way and drink on Veterans Day, November 11th.

Golden Corral

This Veterans Day, Golden Corral is celebrating active duty and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1-30, while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday from Nov. 1 to May 31.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar

Free menu item. Offer includes any single item from the menu. Pizza restricted to a small one-topping Deep Dish. Wing Sampler not included. Active-duty military and veterans must show proof of service. Available on November 11, 2020, at participating Green Mill Restaurants only. Green Mill also offers all active-duty military and all veterans 10% off whenever you dine in.

Hamburger Stand

Present your military ID or wear your uniform on Veterans Day to receive a free Hamburger, Regular Fries and Small Pepsi.

Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea Company

All veterans who dine at any Hoss’s location on Veterans Day (November 11) will receive 20 percent off their meal.

