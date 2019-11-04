Veterans Eat Free at These Restaurants on Veterans Day 2019

America will celebrate Veterans Day on Monday, November 11th this year, and many restaurant chains will be offering discounts and free meals to veterans and active duty military in appreciation for their service.

To help get the word out, RestaurantNews.com has rounded up a list of these restaurant offerings. Unless otherwise noted, these offerings are valid only on Veterans Day, November 11th. Be sure to check back often as we will continue updating the list.

Keep in mind, most Veteran appreciation offers:

Require proof of military service

Are dine-in only

Do not include alcohol

Can not be used with other coupons or discounts

Do not include gratuity

Also, for some restaurant chains, participating locations may vary. Check with your local restaurant for further details.

54th Street

Free entree up to $12. Dine-in only.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

All active and retired military service members can enjoy a free Patriot French Toast Combo & Coffee on Monday, November 11th. Only at participating cafes – Valid 11/11/2019 only while supplies last.

Applebee’s

Veterans and active-duty military will be able to choose their free meal from an exclusive menu of eight delicious and hearty entrees, including the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad, Oriental Chicken Salad, or Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar

All veterans and troops will receive one complimentary item from a fixed menu which includes some of Arooga’s favorites such as their famous Buffalo Pretzel, Arooga’s Chopped Salad, Sriracha Chicken Caesar Salad, Wagyu Burger (served with fries, chips, or coleslaw), Grilled Cheese and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, Spicy Italian Wrap or Sub (served with fries, chips, or coleslaw), Original Boli, and, of course, their world famous boneless wings (10) tossed in any one of their more than 30 sauce creations. All day at all participating locations.

Aspen Creek Grill

Complimentary meal from a special menu to active duty military and veterans from 11am until close on Monday, November 11th at each of its eight locations in honor of Veterans Day. Choices include: Asiago Chicken Pasta, Crispy Fried Catfish, Aspen Classic Salad w/Chicken, Juicy Double Cheeseburger, Milehigh Meatloaf, Hawaiian Chicken. Served with Scratch-Made Sides (Except Aspen Classic Salad).

B.GOOD

Offering a 15% off military discount year-round.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Free Bad Daddy’s All American Burger & Side.

Bakers Square

Now through Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Bakers Square will raise funds for The Folded Flag Foundation. Each guest who donates $5 on their dine-in check will receive a $5 voucher toward a future in-store purchase at the respective participating restaurant brand. The Folded Flag Foundation gives 100 percent of all public donations directly to the scholarship recipients. Bakers Square will also offer veterans and active duty service members a free meal on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). The brand also offers a military discount of 10 percent off all year long.

Bandana’s BBQ

Free meal up to a $10 value.

bd’s Mongolian Grill

bd’s has a fundraiser running now through Veterans Day where guests can donate $3, or more, to sign and pin up a flag at any of its locations. All donation proceeds go toward Folds of Honor: a non-profit organization providing scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the U.S. armed forces.

Big River Grille & Brewing Works

From Nov. 11 – Nov. 17, Big River Grille & Brewing Works will donate $0.25 from the sale of each pint of Vet’s IPA to a local veteran’s charity. On Nov. 11, all three locations will host a special tapping party for the Vet’s IPA

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

All current and former military members who dine-in restaurant receive a complimentary entree up to $14.95 plus a free Dr Pepper beverage by presenting a military ID or proof of service at any BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse location nationwide. Offer not valid towards Daily Brewhouse Specials Half Off Pizza.

Black Angus Steakhouse

All-American Steak Plate for $9.99 (8 oz Tip Sirloin with masher potatoes, fresh broccoli with garlic butter and a non-alcoholic beverage. Offer only valid Monday, 11/12/19.

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar

Veterans and active service members of the U.S. Armed Forces receive a 20% discount on meals and soft drinks every day and eat for free on Veterans Day.

Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar

Boston’s will be donating 10 percent of food sales on Veterans Day to Operation Once in a Lifetime: a non-profit organization created to make the dreams of U.S. Service Members, Honorable Discharged Veterans and their families come true. The money raised through this fundraiser will help unite families during the holidays.

Bowl & Barrel

Free Bowl & Barrel Burger for all US Veterans.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

20% off your meal.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Military personnel and their families receive 20% off.

California Pizza Kitchen

This Veterans Day, CPK offers its gratitude to our nation’s veterans and active U.S. military members with an invitation to enjoy a complimentary meal from CPK’s Veterans Day menu at all participating California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide. The special menu will include a choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or full size salad and beverage for active military members or veterans with proof of service. Participating guests will also receive a card to redeem for a buy one, get one free pizza, pasta, or salad during a return visit November 12-20. Prior to Veterans Day, on Nov. 7, CPK will be partnering with Disabled American Veterans to host a nationwide fundraiser in its restaurants to support programs and services for veterans and their families. Not valid at franchise locations in Guam, stadiums, universities, airports, international locations, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, or the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno.

Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille

Free meal on November 11th. Choices include Clam Cakes & Chowder, Grilled Chicken Salad, 1/3 lb. Cheese Burger, Turkey Burger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Roast Beef Sandwich 5 oz, Chicken Delight, Shepherd’s Pie, 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese or Roasted Chicken with Ziti.

Chicken Salad Chick

Offering a free Chick Special and Regular Drink to any Veteran or active military service member that dines with them. This promotion will be held on Monday, November 11th. Chicken Salad chick has over 130 locations nationwide.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Complimentary meal. Entree choices include: Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, or Cajun Chicken Pasta.

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream

Free ice-cream to any veteran throughout the system on Monday, November 11th. With this deal, veterans can receive a small ice cream plus two mix-ins, for free. Chill-N currently has 7 locations.

Chompie’s

Military discount every day of the year. Show your U.S. Military I.D. and receive 20% off your single entree (serves one).

City Barbeque

Free Sandwich, two sides and a regular drink. Dine-in or carryout.