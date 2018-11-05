Veterans Eat Free at These Restaurants on Veterans Day 2018

America will celebrate Veterans Day on Sunday, November 11th this year (observed Monday, November 12th), and many restaurant chains will be offering discounts and free meals to veterans and active duty military in appreciation for their service.

To help get the word out, RestaurantNews.com has rounded up a list of these restaurant offerings. Unless otherwise noted, these offerings are valid only on Veterans Day, November 11th. Be sure to check back often as we will continue updating the list.

Keep in mind, most Veteran appreciation offers:

Require proof of military service

Are dine-in only

Do not include alcohol

Can not be used with other coupons or discounts

Do not include gratuity

Also, for some restaurant chains, participating locations may vary. Check with your local restaurant for further details.

54th Street

Free entree up to $12. Dine-in only.

Acapulco Restaurant Y Cantina

Free meal at any time from 3pm until closing time. The offer is not available during brunch. The complimentary meal will be a 3-item combo, choosing among Tacos, Enchiladas, Taquitos, Tamales and Chile Relleno.

Applebee’s

Veterans and active-duty military will be able to choose their free meal from an exclusive menu of eight delicious and hearty entrees, including the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad, Oriental Chicken Salad, or Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar

All veterans and troops will receive one complimentary item from a fixed menu which includes some of Arooga’s favorites such as their famous Buffalo Pretzel, Arooga’s Chopped Salad, Sriracha Chicken Caesar Salad, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich (served with fries, chips, or coleslaw), Grilled Cheese and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, Spicy Italian Wrap or Sub (served with fries, chips, or coleslaw), Original Boli, and, of course, their world famous boneless wings (10) tossed in any one of their more than 30 sauce creations. All day at all locations (excluding Patchogue, NY).

Back Yard Burgers

Free Back Yard Classic Burger. The Back Yard Classic Burger is a third pound 100 percent Black Angus beef, which is flame-grilled to achieve that signature back yard taste. All Back Yard Burgers are made to order, and topped with your choice of garden-fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onion, ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise.

Bagger Dave’s

Free Great American Cheeseburger & Fries.

Bakers Square

On Sunday, November 11, 2018. Veterans and active duty members can select from three Buttermilk Pancakes, three slices of French Toast or one Belgian Waffle. And, on that same date, all Veterans and active duty members who dine with us will receive a 20% off the entire check coupon** valid for their next visit. Just present a valid military ID to your server when ordering.

Bar Louie

Veterans and military personnel will receive a free burger or flatbread up to a $15 value when they show a valid military I.D. Additionally, through its week-long “Mission for Vets” campaign, from Monday, November 5 to Monday, November 12, Bar Louie invites its guests to donate via an add-on to their checks. All proceeds will be donated to Operation Homefront’s Critical Financial Assistance program to help veterans and their families in immediate need.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

On Sunday, November 11, all military members who dine-in restaurant receive a complimentary entree up to $12.95 plus a free Dr Pepper beverage by presenting a military ID or proof of service at any BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse location nationwide. Also, for the month of November, BJ’s and Dr Pepper are contributing 11,000 Pizookies to the restaurant’s ‘Buy a Hero a Pizookie’ program. Current or retired military simply claim a Pizookie at www.bjsrestaurants.com/heropizookie from November 1 through November 30, while supplies last. Once claimed, the offer is emailed and valid for 72 hours. Guests who would like to honor these heroes can contribute $1 or more on their restaurant bill to the program. With a contribution of $1 of more, Guests will receive a bounce-back coupon for a FREE Pizookie with any food purchase of $9.95 valid through 12/31/2018.

Boston Market

The rotisserie and holiday experts is honoring all military families by offering a BOGO deal – buy one individual meal with drink and get a second free – on Veterans Day weekend (Sunday, Nov. 11 – Monday, Nov. 12) at all U.S. locations; coupon (but no I.D.) is required and available at BostonMarket.com (available starting Monday, Nov. 5).

Buffalo Wild Wings

Participating Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will offer free small boneless or traditional wings and fries for all veterans or active-duty service members to show appreciation for their service. The offer is for dine-in only, and a valid military ID is required for redemption.

California Pizza Kitchen

Complimentary entree from a special Veterans Day Menu. Pizza choices include: The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Hawaiian, Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage, Pepperoni, Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato and Traditional Cheese. Salad choices include The Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad, Thai Crunch, Classic Caesar and Italian Chopped. Pasta selections include Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken, Kung Pao Spaghetti with Chicken and Bolognese Spaghetti. Offer not valid in Guam, airports, stadiums, Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas or international locations.

Cattlemens Steakhouse

Complimentary 8 oz. Sirloin Steak Dinner.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Free meal at any time from 3pm until closing time. The offer is not available during brunch. The complimentary meal will be a 3-item combo, choosing among Tacos, Enchiladas, Flautas, Tamales and Chile Relleno.

Chicken Salad Chick

The nation’s only fast casual chicken salad concept with more than 95 locations, Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free Chick Special and regular size drink to any Veteran or active-duty military personnel who joins them on Monday, November 12th.

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Free order of World Famous Crabfries on November 11th and 12th. Also, 10% off every day to active and retired military service members.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Complimentary meal. Entrée choices include: Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, or Cajun Chicken Pasta.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Buy-one-get-one offer, valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders from open to close on Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Chompie’s

Military discount every day of the year. Show your U.S. Military I.D. and receive 20% off your single entree (serves one).

City Barbeque

Free Sandwich, two sides and a regular drink. Dine-in or carryout.