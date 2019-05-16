Veterans And Active-Duty Military Save Fifty Percent On Dinner At Texas De Brazil Churrascarias Nationwide For Three Days Beginning Memorial Day

Texas de Brazil offers locations in 24 U.S. states honoring veterans and active-duty military with a 50 percent dinner savings plus 20 percent off military guests’ checks May 27 – 29

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Veterans and active-duty military personnel are treated to savings this year at Texas de Brazil Churrascarias nationwide for three days to mark Memorial Day. Monday, May 27 through Wednesday, May 29, those with military IDs can save 50 percent on dinner and up to eight guests of the veteran or active-duty military personnel will enjoy a 20 percent savings each.

“We are proud to recognize the incredible efforts our veterans and active-duty military put forth daily, and respectfully honor those who have sacrificed to protect our freedoms,” says Salim Asrawi, president and COO, Texas de Brazil.

Texas de Brazil Churrascarias feature an open-grill kitchen, chef’s feature table, a tantalizing salad area, an intimate lounge and a wine cellar.

Texas de Brazil guests begin the rodizio-style meal with a visit to the expansive salad area where hot and cold side specialty dishes offer delicious variety. The selections include artisan breads, imported cheeses, fresh buffalo mozzarella, steamed asparagus with marmalade sauce, Brazilian hearts of palm, spicy shrimp salad, sushi, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans), jasmine rice, Moqueca (Brazilian coconut fish stew), lobster bisque and much more. No question — it’s a steakhouse even vegetarians love.

Flame-roasted meats take center stage during the main course, each expertly prepared by a gaucho (server) who personally grills mouthwatering cuts over natural wood charcoal – a Southern Brazil gaucho tradition passed down through generations. When guests flip a two-sided disc located at each seat from red to green, gauchos deliver and carve slow-roasted meats tableside to order. Selections range from the popular picanha (sirloin), lamb chops and filet mignon to leg of lamb, Parmesan-crusted pork loin, bacon wrapped chicken breast and more. When a break from the endless flow of meats is desired, guests simply turn discs back to red. This unique style of dining helps pace the experience to fit any timeframe – from leisurely meals with friends and family to efficient meetings with business associates. Texas de Brazil offers a setting and menu that works perfectly for both large and small parties.

Wine and churrasco go hand-in-hand, and an expertly curated wine list complements the varied menu with acclaimed varietals from California and South America vineyards and Texas de Brazil’s own private label collection of six varietals exclusively bottled in Chile.

The intimate lounge offers craft cocktails including the traditional Brazilian Caipirinha in a variety of flavors and a full selection of distilled spirits, beer and soft drinks including the Brazilian Guarana. Guests may enjoy Happy Hour Monday through Friday with special drink pricing and an appetizing bar menu.

Desserts served a la carte satisfy those with a sweet tooth with selections including flan, deliciously rich papaya cream and Brazilian Cheesecake plus specialties such as pecan pie, carrot cake, and key lime pie.

Dinner hours and pricing varies by location. Visit www.texasdebrazil.com to find detail and to make reservations.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 24 states and seven countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com .

