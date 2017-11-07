Veterans and Active Duty Military Honored at Quaker Steak & Lube on November 11

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The award-winning, family casual-dining restaurant Quaker Steak & Lube®, is recognizing the valiant efforts of all military veteran and active-duty service members by offering free or discounted meals on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at participating locations.

On November 11, anyone who is a veteran or currently serving in the armed forces can receive a complimentary or discounted meal by simply showing proof of service to their server prior to ordering their meal. Proof of service includes: U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID Card; Veterans Organization Card (i.e., American Legion, VFW); photograph in uniform; wearing uniform; DD214; or Citation or Commendation. Veterans Day offers vary by location, and include free meals from select menus or up to a specified amount, or discounted meals. Guests can contact their local Quaker Steak & Lube for information on the offer available in their area.

“It’s a privilege to have this chance to honor our active duty and veteran military for their courage and sacrifice,” said Bruce Lane, Vice President of Quaker Steak & Lube. “These brave men and women have put themselves in harm’s way and spend time away from home and families to ensure we all have the many freedoms we enjoy. We commend them, and invite them to be recognized on Veterans Day,” he added.

Quaker Steak & Lube will also honor fallen military heroes with Fallen Soldiers Tables set up at participating locations. The Fallen Soldiers Table serves to remind all civilians and military members of the ultimate sacrifice given by troops who lost their lives in the fight for peace and liberty. The Tables will be set with a white table cloth signifying soldiers’ pure intentions in the call to serve. On the table will be a single red rose in a vase, which represents the blood shed for freedom. A slice of lemon will be placed on a plate to symbolize the bitter fate of all fallen soldiers. A salt shaker on the table will represent the tears shed by the families of those who never came home, and a glass will be placed upside down, signifying the fallen will no longer take a drink. Finally, one empty chair will be placed at the table. The table will provide an opportunity to remember those who have sacrificed for the freedom for all.

Over the years, Quaker Steak & Lube has had the honor of serving thousands of veteran and active duty service members. More than 7,500 free or discounted meals were served on Veterans Day in 2015 and 2016 alone. For more information, including location information and menu, visit www.TheLube.com. Quaker Steak & Lube is owned and franchised by TA Restaurant Group.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes over 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. “The Lube®” combines unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its wings and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 850 quick-service, full-service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, which offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

Contact:

Tom Liutkus

TravelCenters of America

440-808-7364

tliutkus@ta-petro.com