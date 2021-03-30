Veteran Tropical Smoothie Franchisees To Open Three Another Broken Egg Cafe Locations

Ray, Joy and Andrew Howell to open first restaurant in Lee County, FL this year

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe , an innovative full-service breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that specializes in Southern-inspired menu options and creative cocktails, has signed a 3-unit development agreement with one of Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s largest operators. Ray, Joy and Andrew Howell of Amazing Brandz will have exclusivity over Lee County, FL and will aim to have their first Another Broken Egg Cafe location open later this year.

“This opportunity provides us with a new challenge and we were drawn to Another Broken Egg Cafe because we love the southern inspired menu, bar-forward approach and strong AUV,” said Andrew Howell. “Additionally, the one-shift business model is appealing and will help with operational simplicity. We’re ready to get started and look forward to opening our restaurants.”

With decades of multi-unit experience within the auto and restaurant industries, Amazing Brandz is entering the full-service restaurant industry for the first time. Full-service breakfast, brunch and lunch has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the foodservice industry and Another Broken Egg Cafe’s growing AUV’s, strong ROI, creative menu and cocktail innovation makes it an attractive investment opportunity for foodservice operators. The latest agreement with Amazing Brandz furthers Another Broken Egg Cafe’s success in attracting experienced multi-unit operators to the brand. The leader in breakfast and brunch also recently signed a development agreement with a former IHOP multi-unit franchisee.

“We’re really excited to welcome Ray, Joy and Andrew to the Another Broken Egg Cafe family,” said Paul Macaluso, President & CEO of Another Broken Egg Cafe. “Their success with Tropical Smoothie Cafe and other brands speaks for itself and we’re pleased they’ve chosen our brand for their next venture. We look forward to them opening their first restaurant later this year and opening an additional two shortly thereafter.”

In addition to Another Broken Egg Cafe’s agreement with Amazing Brandz, the brand has already signed agreements in 2021 to open an additional 11 locations and debuted new restaurants in Orlando, FL; Bossier City, LA; and Cincinnati, OH. All locations will feature the brand’s expansive full bar and signature hand-crafted cocktails that complement Another Broken Egg Cafe’s southern breakfast, brunch and lunch menu. The company’s pivot towards off-premise amid the pandemic combined with an innovative food and beverage program has positioned the brand as an attractive investment for franchisees.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is looking to expand throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Texas to complement its existing footprint of cafes in those areas.

With plans to open up to 18 locations in 2021 and reach 300 units open and in development by 2023, Another Broken Egg Cafe is aggressively seeking single- and multi-unit operators to drive growth. Interested candidates should visit www.anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com or call 407-440-0450 for information.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named 2020 Breakout Brand of the Year by FSR magazine. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com .

