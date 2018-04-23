Veteran Restaurant Executive Joins On Brand Media

Bobby Shaw Becomes Senior Partner, Restaurants

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Veteran restaurant industry executive Bobby Shaw has joined the restaurant consulting practice of On Brand Media. Shaw will help clients understand and leverage their strengths to improve results, focusing especially on operations and strategy.

Shaw is a longtime restaurant operator, most recently as CEO of Salad and Go and as President & COO at Freebirds World Burrito. Previously, he was Executive Regional Director at Chipotle Mexican Grill where he oversaw 228 restaurant locations and led more than 100 new restaurant openings. He began his career at McDonald’s and rose through the ranks to eventually become a multi-unit leader.

“I am really looking forward to working with On Brand’s restaurant clients,” Shaw said. “The industry is in a very interesting position now with the generational shift from Boomers to Millennials and the resulting disruption that is causing. Now more than ever the industry needs strong leadership and our team at On Brand is ready to help.”

“Bobby Shaw has a strong reputation for developing high-performance operating teams and high- caliber leaders in Fast Casual and QSR segments,” added Chris Petersen, CEO at On Brand Media. “We feel very fortunate to be able to add someone of Bobby’s caliber to our already strong team, and we are anxious to put his talent to work for our clients.”

Shaw is based in Austin, Texas and works with clients in virtually any location.

About On Brand Media

On Brand Media provides Brand, Marketing and Management Solutions for a disrupted world. Among the company’s core competencies, the restaurant industry is a particular emphasis due to its size, scope and current market challenges. On Brand leaders have worked with more than 60 restaurant brands in recent years. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Fl with offices in Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Lexington, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

