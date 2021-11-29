Vendors, Over 300 New Restaurants Opening Soon That Will Need Your Products and Services. Let Flhip.com Help You Get In the Door First!





( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Seattle, WA – Muri’s

A new dairy restaurant and bakery is opening in a Seward Park, Seattle bookstore: Muri’s. The restaurant owner Josh Grunig, also owns and operates Zylberschtein’s, another Seattle (non-kosher) establishment. Muri’s is his first kosher venture. The eatery will operate as a kosher dairy restaurant and parve bakery in the kitchen space of Third Place Books.

Dudley, MA – Whiskey Rocks Bar & Rodeo

When she uses social media to promote her soon-to-open restaurant and bar, Jessica Valby uses hashtags including #yesthisisDudley. She said people from Central Massachusetts sometimes find it hard to believe a place like Whiskey Rocks Bar & Rodeo could exist in Dudley.

Erie, PA – Taste & See Fruit and Veggie Bar

Perfect timing, perfect location, and perfect fit. That’s what drew Taste & See Fruit and Veggie Bar owner Krystal Robinson to open up her first restaurant. She said she knew it was important to be in downtown Erie.

Indianapolis, IN – Chick-fil-A

Attention, east-siders: Chick-fil-A is opening its first location on the east side of Indianapolis. According to the fast food chain’s website, a Chick-fil-A is “opening soon” at 9961 E. Washington St., near Mitthoeffer Road. The building was formerly a Boston Market.

Las Vegas, NV – Nellie’s Southern Kitchen

The Jonas Brothers family is opening a new restaurant, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, in early 2022 at the MGM Grand. This will be the family’s second restaurant. The other one is located in Belmont, North Carolina, according to the restaurant’s website.

Johnson City, TN – The Black Olive

A Tri-Cities restaurant plans to open its third location – this time in Johnson City. The Black Olive will open in downtown Johnson City around the start of 2022, according to co-owner Kinsey Holliday.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com

More from Flhip

The post Vendors, Over 300 New Restaurants Opening Soon That Will Need Your Products and Services. Let Flhip.com Help You Get In the Door First! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.