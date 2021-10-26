Vendors, New Restaurants Making a Push To Be Open by the Holidays





( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

San Carlos, CA – Pizza Guys

Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, high-quality pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its newest location in San Carlos. The new location will be the first to be opened by local entrepreneur Huan Hoang, who plans on opening additional locations in Menlo Park, Mountain View and Sunnyvale in the near future. It will be located at 796 El Camino Real and is slated to open in late-October.

Orlando, FL – LIME Fresh Mexican Grill

LIME Fresh Mexican Grill has announced it will open a new location in mid-2022 at FLAMINGO CROSSINGS Town Center. LIME Fresh Mexican Grill is a premium, fast-casual restaurant that combines a culture of excellence with flavor-packed ingredients to create fresh, Mexican-inspired food.

Toms River, NJ – On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, a popular Tex-Mex restaurant chain, is coming to the Ocean County Mall. The Texas-based Mexican eatery is expected to open its new spot in February 2022, according to the mall’s website. On the Border will be located on “Restaurant Row” near the main entrance of the mall, which is located at 1201 Hooper Ave. in Toms River.

Westlake, OH – Bahia Bowls Acai Café

Bahia Bowls Acai Café is set to open its first location in Ohio in Crocker Park in Westlake this fall. The four-year old Florida-based fast-casual eatery is planning to open at 225 Main St., between Pandora and Estella Boutique. The restaurant will serve healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner options. It features all-natural superfruit bowls, soups, salads, smoothies and other items. The no-sugar-added menu items can be customized and include gluten-free and dairy-free items.

McKinney, TX – Two Senoritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

Two Senoritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is looking to open around the third week of October, General Manager Juan Esquerre said. The restaurant will be located at 1222 N. Central Expressway, McKinney, and will take the space formerly occupied by Texana Grill and El Corazon Tex Mex Restaurant before that. Two Senoritas also has a location in Mount Pleasant. The menu at the McKinney location will be a smaller version of the Mount Pleasant location’s menu, Esquerre said. Menu items there include a shrimp cocktail; nachos; taco salads; fajitas; enchiladas; tamales; and desserts, such as cinnamon nachos and sopapillas.

Cambridge, MA – Wusong Road

Menton alum Jason Doo is on the verge of opening an American Chinese restaurant and tiki bar in Cambridge, and it’s something he and his business partner — Thomas Brush of Felipe’s Taqueria — have been planning for some time now. Wusong Road is set to open in mid-November 2021 at 112 Mt. Auburn St. in Harvard Square, inside the Conductor’s Building, a unique, skinny space that was formerly home to Les Sablons. (Wusong Road is a reference to the first railroad built within China, a narrow-gauge passenger railway that ran in Shanghai between 1876 and 1877. The Conductor’s Building is the only building still standing from the original construction of the Cambridge subway, which commenced in 1912.)

