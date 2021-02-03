Vendors, New Restaurants Are Opening Across the Country!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Louisville, KY – Drippin’ Crab

A local Food Network star is branching out when it comes to his Louisville restaurants by opening a sit-down location in Louisville’s west end. Chef Darnell Ferguson is opening a new seafood restaurant in the Russell neighborhood called Drippin’ Crab.

Mt. Juliet, TN – Oscar’s Taco Shop

Oscar’s Taco Shop plans to open a restaurant in Mt. Juliet, which would be the ninth Middle Tennessee location for the family-owned business. The future Mt. Juliet restaurant will locate in the former Your Pie pizza restaurant space in Providence Station on the city’s south side near Burger Republic, said Cesar Ruiz, one of the five brothers who own the Oscar’s Taco Shop locations in Middle Tennessee.

Tampa, FL – Noble Rice

Noble Rice, from owners Eric and Adriana Fralick, will serve as an expansion of their popular Hyde Park restaurant of the same name, which closed at the onset of the pandemic. (The owners remodeled that space and opened Koya, a high-end omakase spot, in its place last year.) The new 100-seat restaurant will feature a modern Japanese menu with sushi, ramen, yakitori and omakase options as well as an outdoor seating area and a full bar focused on Japanese whiskey and sake.

Sarasota, FL – Tripletail Seafood & Spirits

Gecko’s Grill & Pub is opening a new seafood restaurant inside that original Gecko’s space. Tripletail Seafood & Spirits will open in the second week of February. The restaurant will showcase the bounty of the sea, with locally caught grouper, red snapper and stone crab dishes, plus plenty of other fish and shellfish options. The menu includes salads, pastas, tacos, sandwiches and seafood combos, with chicken and steak options for those who don’t like seafood. The restaurant also offers what it calls a “gluten friendly” menu made up of items that are not strictly gluten-free, but are meant to be more accommodating to those who are limiting their gluten consumption.

Edwardsville, IL – The Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.

Something twisted is headed to Edwardsville this summer. A truly unique breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, The Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. is slated to open in the former EdgeWild space located at 1071 S. State Hwy 157.

Frisco, TX – Mughlai Express

Dallas’ Mughlai Fine Indian Cuisine is expanding to Frisco with Mughlai Express, which will open in March at 5355 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 600, Frisco. This version of the restaurant will be smaller than the Dallas location and will feature some of that location’s bestselling items.

