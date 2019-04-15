Vendors Let Flhip.com Help You Get in the Door First of New Restaurants Opening in New York!

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

New York, NY – New Amsterdam Burger Bar

Westside New Yorkers seeking a “Kosher Revival” will welcome the newest location of this OU approved casual eatery when it opens at 93rd and Columbus sometime in May. Seating for 60 indoors is complemented by a 40 seat patio, look for their signature burgers and a “pulled beef” sandwich!

Astoria, NY – Calexico

Fans of this casual mash-up hybrid of California and Mexican cuisines will be flush with the news their 7th NYC unit will open by the end of May at 32-10 30th Avenue. The menu features the typical tacos, chips & salsa, guacamole but look for the appetizer Elote, roasted corn, cojita cheese, lime mayo and sour cream.

Babylon, NY – Doughology

Quick on the heels of the success of their first Lynbrook unit Chris and Jackie Stiansen will open their second unit at 45 Atlantic Avenue in late spring. Donuts are made freshly all day with the addition of signature items such as the Crumb Cake Donut, Nutella chocolate crunch and the Fruity Pebbles!

New York, NY – Bar Pisellino

Partners Rita Sodi and Jody Williams will open their fourth casual concept by late May at 100 7th Avenue South. Intended to be a casual, neighborhood joint the menu will feature panino, bombolini, cocktails and other casual dishes much like their inspiration in Rome of stand up coffee bars serving all meal periods.

Syosset, NY – DunHuang Noodles

The owners of this traditional “hand-pulled noodles” shops’ fourth NY unit are close-lipped about it’s opening at 8 Cold Spring Road but look for a May/June date. Menu offerings include the beef noodle soup of Lanzhou, sweet and sour chicken, crisp lamb chops, mung bean noodles and eggplant salad.

Brooklyn, NY – Win Son Bakery

The Taiwanese restaurant from the same owners will open this casual café at 164 Graham Avenue by late May. Open for breakfast and dinner with counter service and packaged “take-out” meals the menu will feature Taiwanese millet donuts, sweet and savory pastries, milk bun sandwiches and fried chicken.

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com