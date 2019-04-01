Vendors Let Flhip.com Help You Get in the Door First of New Restaurants Opening in Massachusetts!

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Boston, MA – Quiet Few

Husband and wife team Josh and Linsey Weinstein will open their pub-style concept my mid-April at 331 Sumner Street East. Guests will find a variety of brown liquors, natural wines and a frozen drink machine just in time for summer. Menu items include Buffalo cauliflower bites, chicken wings and grilled cheese.

Roslindale, MA – Distraction Brewing

Partners Mike Estey, Patrick French and Justin Garnache are about to realize a decade-long dream to open their brewery at 2 Belgrade Avenue by mid-May. Beer “groupies” should look for their signature New England IPA, Hoppily Distracted, also a pale ale, porter, tripel and local food trucks for munchies.

Foxborough, MA – Six String Grill & Stage

Fans of musical and food variety will be well satisfied upon the opening, still TBD, of this combo restaurant and music venue at 275 Patriot Place. Dan Millen, Mike Mushok and Dennis Callaghan will focus on the music details while guests enjoy a full service bar and Southern-stylings from the kitchen.

Chelsea, MA – The Winnisimmet Lounge

Chef-Owner Marvin Posada of Ciao! Pizza and Pasta and Ciao Market will open his third area concept at 73 Winnisimmet Street. The 1,700 sq. ft. venue offers a main dining room, bar and lounge open nightly for dinner and hosting special events, look for “piattini” or modern Italian small plates to garner the menu.

Boston, MA – The Oyster Club

Chef Chris Parsons of “Catch” fame will open his next eatery sometime in May at 79 Park Plaza. In addition to the dining area and marble-top bar a 70 seat patio will welcome guests seeking his versions of crudo, ceviche, in-the-shell appetizers, smoked fish, lobster rolls, pan-roasts and simply grilled entrees.

Somerville, MA – T and B Pizza

Bronwyn and Tim Weichmann will open a casual eatery next to their German cuisine restaurant at 251 Washington Street sometime in late May or early June. It will intimate with just 50 seats, guests will find a full bar and craft cocktail program, Chef Tim is creating a specialty dough for their wood-fired oven pizzas.

