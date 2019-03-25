Vendors Let Flhip.com Help You Get in the Door First of New Restaurants Opening in Florida!

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Lantana, FL – Allspice Box Lunch Delivery & Catering

Originally from Salt Lake City, UT this box lunch and catering services’ newest location will be at 6186 S. Congress Avenue with opening sometime in the second quarter. Known for their daily, freshly baked breads they offer delivery of a variety of sandwiches, salads, soups, wraps, sweets and soft beverages.

Orlando, FL – Domu

The brothers Jimmy, Johnny Tung and partner Sean Nguyen who created the Bento Box chain are back at the drafting table busy with a new unit of their Domu ramen noodle concept with the latest opening at 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd. Guests should look forward to a variety of Asian bowls and small sharing plates.

Tampa, FL – Grain & Berry

The “better for you” restaurant concept continues to grow on the “West Coast” of Florida with the expansion of this fast casual eatery opening before summer at 14308 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Known for their assortment of Acai, Spirulina, Pitaya, Kale and oatmeal bowls they offer fresh smoothies as well.

Miami, FL – Salty Donuts

Fans of food at the other end of the “healthy eating lifestyle” will be delighted to welcome this casual eatery to 6022 South Dixie Hwy for a late second quarter opening. A menu featuring “artisan” donuts will include traditional glazed, guava and cheese, tres leches along with espresso and coffee-based drinks.

Clearwater, FL – Mega Burrito Restaurant

The name may be a little misleading as there’s more on this menu to tuck into at 1474 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd when they open early next month. Aficionados of Mexican cuisine will be pleased to learn there’s also a variety of breakfast menu entrees to complement signature entrees such as Camarones a la Diabla.

Milton, FL – The Wacked Out Weiner

Family, fun, funky and fast-casual is how guests describe the 8th location of this casual concept opening in late April at 5271 Stewart Street. Sporting what they tout as the “largest topping bar” around guests can top their Nathan’s dogs, southern or Cajun sausages with chili, pickled vegetables and cheeses.

