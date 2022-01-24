Vendors, Let Flhip.com Help You Get In the Door First of New Restaurants Opening Around the Country!





Columbia, SC – Chick-fil-A

On the other side of town, the Chick-fil-A on Decker Boulevard will be moving to 7500 Two Notch Rd. later this year. The new location will allow the fast-food chain to expand the drive-through service. Chick-fil-A is also remodeling and expanding its store on Harbison Boulevard with construction expected to be complete later this year.

Lexington, KY – Bourbon N’ Toulouse

Bourbon N’ Toulouse, the popular restaurant in Chevy Chase, posted this cryptic message Tuesday on its Facebook page: If one Bourbon N’ Toulouse is good, a second Bourbon n’ Toulouse would be… We checked with owner Kevin Heathcoat, who told WKYT they will be opening a second location in the former Gumbo Ya-Ya building on South Broadway.

Arlington, VA – Jinya Ramen

California-based chain Jinya Ramen is getting ready to open two new locations in Northern Virginia. A 150-seat Ballston Quarter branch is set to debut in mid-February.

Cambridge, MA – La Royal

Maria Rondeau and chef JuanMa Calderon of Union Square’s beloved Peruvian boîte Celeste are gearing up for another such engagement, La Royal. While Celeste embraces the homestyle Peruvian cooking JuanMa grew up eating, La Royal will instead focus on his interpretation of regional Peruvian dishes. The duo is teaming up with author Darra Goldstein who will create a collection of macerated liquors for the restaurant.

Healdsburg, CA – Little Saint

Chef Kyle Connaughton and his business and life partner Katina have made waves not only in the U.S. but around the world with their California ryokan and three-Michelin-star kaiseki-accented restaurant, SingleThread. Later this year they will venture out with their second wine country engagement, Little Saint. Claiming the breezy building that previously served as adorable market and café SHED, the duo will maintain the former concept’s farm focus, with a new bill of fare inspired by all that’s local to Sonoma.

St. Louis, MO – City Winery

The midtown entertainment and office district City Foundry STL on Thursday announced its newest tenant, City Winery, an East Coast concert venue, and restaurant chain. City Winery will offer live performances, private event spaces, a fully functioning winery, and other events when it opens later this year. It will be located on the Foundry’s west side, next to the Food Hall, and will be able to accommodate 175 people for concerts and 70 for the restaurant, according to a news release.

