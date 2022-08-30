Vendors, Let Flhip.com Get You in the Door First of New Restaurants Opening Soon!





( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Henderson, NV – 138 Degrees

A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the location of Meyer’s previous restaurant, Served Global Dining, 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway.

New York, NY – Bar Vitti

Bar Vitti is a brand new project from owners Nick Granato, Letizia Manfredi, and Gabi Giar. With the help of his partners, Nick has been operating the popular Serafina restaurant in Harlem for years, as well as La Grata, a popular Harlem pizzeria that was originally born in the South Bronx. Now, Nick and his tea are moving downtown where they intend to open a brand new concept in Greenwich Village.

Collegedale, TN – Jack’s Family Restaurants

Jack’s Family Restaurants, a Quick Service Restaurant network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, announced Tuesday that its Collegedale location will open on Sept. 1.

San Antonio, TX – Carriqui

The first of Pearl’s big reveals this year, Carriqui will open at 239 E. Grayson St. on September 2. Locals are already abuzz about chef Jaime Gonzalez’s menu, which is dedicated to South Texas favorites like coastal seafood, botana platters, barbacoa, and brisket.

San Francisco, CA – Xica

San Francisco is about to gain a new spot for scratch-made Mexican-American cuisine served with a Bay Area twist. Xica is under construction at 1265 Battery St. at Levi’s Plaza. The restaurant is the next chapter for chef and owner Maria Esquivel, who you may recognize as the face behind CHICA Oakland.

Chicago, IL – Itoko

Boka Restaurant Group has unveiled the latest restaurant, called Itoko, coming to Lakeview, located at 3325 N. Southport Ave.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com

More from Flhip

The post Vendors, Let Flhip.com Get You in the Door First of New Restaurants Opening Soon! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.