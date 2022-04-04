Vendors, Hundreds of Restaurants Opening Across the USA. Are You Getting Your Fair Share of Them?





( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Westfield, NJ – Maize Cocktails and Cocina

The Town Council awarded a contract at the Tuesday, March 22, meeting to Maize Cocktails and Cocina, a Mexican restaurant and bar that will lease and restore the north side of the Westfield train station, fulfilling the mayor’s intent to make the area an enhanced public plaza. Chef Jesa Henneberry and restaurateur Kamal Arora of Arora Hospitality Group will pay the town $6,000 per month for the first three years of the 10-year lease, which begins May 1. Construction on the building is expected to begin in June and the restaurant is anticipated to open in late 2022, according to a statement from the town.

Montgomery, AL – Ravello Ristorante

Eric Rivera has a vision for an evening at Ravello Ristorante, the gourmet Italian restaurant that opens next month in the refurbished City Fed building in downtown Montgomery.

West Point, NY – Zulu TIme the Roof Top Bar

You know the weather is warming up in the Hudson Valley when the Thayer Hotel at West Point announces the opening date for Zulu TIme the Roof Top Bar. This week on Facebook the announcement we have all waiting for since their seasonal closing in 2021 happened. Zulu time Roof Top Bar announced they will be opening soon for their 2022 season. On March 23rd Zulu Time took to social media to announce they will be opening in April for the 2022 season. This rooftop bar is an oasis of fun for adults and their specialty drink theme nights like Tini Thursday’s have become legend in the Hudson Valley.

Rosemead, CA – Happy Lamb Hot Pot

Happy Lamb Hot Pot, an authentic Chinese hot pot place, is making its way to Rosemead, located at 8772 Valley Blvd. The new restaurant will move into the former home of So Chuan No. 1/ Hunan Sea Food Restaurant at an unknown date. A recent liquor license application suggests the company will open this new location in Spring or Summer 2022. The new Happy Lamb Hot Pot will move into a row of vacant buildings that were once the homes of New Kim Bao Restaurant and Citisquare. The company also has locations in Irvine, Cupertino, and Torrance.

Decatur, GA – Kitchen at the King Kabob

Chase Davis, the chef behind food truck King Kabob, is set to open the Kitchen at the King Kabob April 9 on East Ponce in Decatur, Eater Atlanta reports. The menu offers kabobs, kabob bowls and sides like fried corn.

Easton, PA – Lasheen’s Mediterranean Kitchen

From specialty pizzas to specialty kebabs, Lasheen’s Mediterranean Kitchen, a 20-seat restaurant offering Mediterranean favorites such as hummus and lamb and chicken shawarma, is expected to open in early April at 1300 Northampton St. in Easton, co-owner Samar Elsout said. The building previously housed a Dunkin’ eatery, which closed in 2020.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com

More from Flhip

The post Vendors, Hundreds of Restaurants Opening Across the USA. Are You Getting Your Fair Share of Them? first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.