Vendors, Get In the Door First of New Restaurants Opening Soon Around the Country

Richmond, VA – The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar

A new beer bar is coming to Henrico’s Libbie Mill – Midtown development. The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar has leased a 3,300-square-foot space in the Emmer Row building at 4901 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, according to developer Gumenick Properties, which is building the community. The location is expected to open sometime later this year.

Louisville, KY – Connors Steak & Seafood

A new-to-market steak and seafood restaurant is coming to the East End this summer, according to Louisville Business First. Connors Steak & Seafood will open its first Louisville location at 615 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, a space previously occupied by Mimi’s Cafe which closed in 2020.

Dickson, TN – Just Love Café (coffee shop and restaurant)

A new coffee shop is opening in Dickson in the same spot where one of the county’s most popular restaurants once operated. Just Love Café coffee shop and restaurant is opening at the College and Mathis streets intersection in the newly renovated building owned by Dickson Title, LLC. The building, formerly a Rite Aid, was overhauled in the last year, which includes high ceilings and large windows.

Henderson, NV – Rosa Ristorante

For someone who started as a dishwasher back in 1989 in New Jersey, chef Rob Moore has come a long way both literally and figuratively. He first arrived in Las Vegas in 2004 and has been the force behind culinary impresario Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s tony steakhouses Prime at Bellagio and his eponymous steakhouse at Aria for the past 15 years. During his tenure both of these institutions have been lauded as some of the very best in a city with more high-end marbled beef emporiums than perhaps anywhere on the planet. So when Moore quietly stepped away from Prime late last year, eyebrows were raised. What wasn’t expected however was Prime’s gregarious front of house director and general manager David Oseas, alongside Moore’s mentee and sous from Prime, Andy Gomez, partnering with him to open Rosa Ristorante 12 miles off the Las Vegas strip in the southeastern suburb of Henderson.

Waterford, NY – Ze Cuisine & Cafe

Ze Cuisine & Cafe, which has been serving breakfast and a Mediterranean-themed lunch menu since last summer, will hold an official opening with a ribbon-cutting event at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, with business and elected officials.

Oakland, CA – The Caffè by Mr. Espresso

The Caffè by Mr. Espresso, which is slated to open in May and will be located at 1100 Broadway, will be a 1,200-square-foot stand-and-sip espresso bar inspired by the family’s Italian roots.

