Vendors, Find New Restaurants Opening Before Your Competitors

Mansfield, TX – Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar will open its doors at 1826 Cannon Dr, suite 100, according to the brand’s website. Interior renovation on the 3,320 square foot space is expected to begin in July and wrap up in October. An exact opening date has yet to be announced, but it will be ready by late summer or early fall 2022.

Glendale, AZ – Easy Tiger

A new bar called Easy Tiger is coming soon to 4725 W. Olive Ave. by Arizona College’s Glendale campus. Easy Tiger is brought to us by Driftwood Coffee owners Lance Linderman and Luke Bentley, who just received the liquor license for this upcoming project.

Kalamazoo, MI – High Dive Kitchen & Bar

Fuze Kitchen & Bar was one of the favorite stops to grab a beer and food in Downtown Kalamazoo and through ups and down, they were able to reopen during the pandemic, but it proved to have taken a toll, as it eventually closed. There’s now signage up at the former location at 214 E. Michigan Ave where Fuze once was that says that a new restaurant called High Dive Kitchen & Bar will be coming soon, however, very little is known about it.

Lambertville, NJ – Tavola Rustica Pizzeria and Forneria

Have you heard the news? A new restaurant is opening in July where Liberty Hall was in Lambertville. It’s called Tavola Rustica Pizzeria and Forneria. It’s an Italian Eatery where the dishes will remind you of Sunday dinner with beloved family.

Boca Raton, FL – El Camino

West Palm Beach’s The Square has welcomed its latest addition with the official grand opening of El Camino slated to take place at the end of the month. El Camino’s readying to open its newest location July 1, quickly followed by the opening of a Boca Raton location at the PEBB Enterprises’ Restaurant Row this winter.

Atlanta, GA – The Seed

One other Atlanta pop-up that can be everlasting this summer season, count on La Semilla’s menu to give attention to vegan Latin meals dishes and drinks, similar to crispy seitan beef wraps, summer season pumpkin pies and enchiladas. carnations of oyster mushrooms. Owned by Sophia Marchese and Reid Trapani, the crew behind the pop-up vegan Latin meals Completely happy Seed, La Semilla seats 75 individuals and has a coated patio on the Modera Reynoldstown advanced.

