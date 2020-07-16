Vemos Announces Free Contactless Payments Solution for Restaurants & Bars

Minneapolis, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, Vemos announced the release of Vemos Pay , its contactless payment application that allows guests to view, split and pay their check at restaurants and bars. It’s free to both consumers and establishments, and works with the restaurant’s existing point of sale system.

“The hospitality industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, so we sought out a way to provide a safe solution that doesn’t cut into already thin margins during this incredibly difficult time,” said Parag Shah, Co-Founder and Director of Vemos. “Because Vemos Pay works with the establishment’s existing point of sale system, there’s no staff training or additional accounting required. It’s the same as taking a credit card payment, only the payment is sent from the customer’s phone instead to minimize the number of touchpoints.”

Vemos Pay mimics the process that already exists to make it simple for restaurant staff. Guests enter their table number on the Vemos Pay app to see their check while still ordering directly with the server. When they’re ready to leave, they pay through the app using a stored payment method. Payment is encrypted and sent directly to the point of sale system, is processed with the same merchant services provider, and the check is closed on both the point of sale system as well as the consumer’s app. Payments include gratuity, and can also be split with other guests at the table.

Vemos made its Vemos Pay solution free to allow for a no-barriers way for restaurants & bars to provide a safer environment amidst the pandemic.

“We noticed point of sale systems were coming out with their own solutions, but many were at a price point that made it hard for these restaurants to adopt them,” said Shah. “They also weren’t centered around guest experience or loyalty. We’ve been in the hospitality industry for the past 10 years and know first-hand how important guest experience is to build repeat business, and wanted to do our part to make sure there’s an attainable solution that allows restaurants & bars to achieve this.”

Venues can learn more about getting set up to accept Vemos Pay at vemos.io/vemospay .

About Vemos

Vemos is a mobile payments and analytics company that allows hospitality venues to manage, understand and grow their business from a single dashboard. The software is used by restaurants & bars across the country to grow their business and improve guest experience. https://www.vemos.io/vemospay

