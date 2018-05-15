Velvet Taco Names Allyn Taylor New Chief Development Officer

Growing fast casual adds restaurant industry veteran to senior leadership role

Allyn Taylor

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Velvet Taco, the one-of-a-kind taco concept, today announced Allyn Taylor has joined the company as Chief Development Officer to lead real estate development for the growing company.

“With over 20 years of senior leadership experience, Allyn will add tremendous value to our team,” said Clay Dover, President of Velvet Taco. “His extensive background in driving development strategy will be key in expanding our brand across the country. The timing couldn’t be better and we welcome Allyn to the team.”

Prior to joining Velvet Taco, Taylor served as Chief Development Officer for Zoës Kitchen where he lead real estate, design and construction for over 250 restaurants. He also previously held senior development roles with Panera Bread, P.F. Changs China Bistro, Pappas Restaurants, Ruby Tuesday and Brinker International.

“It’s an exciting time join the Velvet Taco team,” said Taylor. “They have incredible plans for continued growth and development, I look forward to being part of this amazing brand.”

The incomparable experience that comes with serving up liberated tacos, made from scratch using the freshest ingredients available, is the formula that has propelled Velvet Taco from four locations in 2017 to 10 now open or under construction, with even more in the pipeline.

Velvet Taco’s all-day menu features scratch-made everything, including handmade corn tortillas, slowly roasted rotisserie meats, fresh-made, kick-ass margaritas and homemade red velvet cake for dessert. The restaurant has a one-of-a-kind, funky, fast-casual setting that perfectly complements its eclectic menu featuring unique, international flavors made from only the freshest ingredients.

With the opening of Houston’s second location last week, and this Uptown development, Velvet Taco – the 2016 Nation’s Restaurant News “Hot Concept” Winner – now has 10 restaurants open or under construction in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and Chicago.

For more information, call 469.248.8226 or visit velvettaco.com.

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jzimmerman@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com