Velvet Taco Elevates Clay Dover to Chief Executive Officer

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Velvet Taco – the trend-setting, elevated fast casual taco concept created by Dallas-based Front Burner Restaurants and partnered with consumer-focused private equity fund L Catterton since 2016 – has announced the appointment of Clay Dover as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Dover joined Velvet Taco as president in early 2017, and the brand has grown from four restaurants to 11 current locations, with five more scheduled to open for the remainder of 2019.

“With a distinctly broad appeal, Velvet Taco has developed a loyal following across the country and is poised for significant growth in the coming years,” said Chris Roberts, Partner L Catterton Growth Fund. “We see a tremendous opportunity to expand Velvet Taco’s presence in new and existing markets and look forward to Clay leading this differentiated brand.”

“I am both humbled and excited with the opportunity to lead Velvet Taco as CEO,” Dover said. “I look forward to continuing the progress we have made by creating a truly unique guest experience. I appreciate the hard work of our team and believe that Velvet Taco is well positioned for future growth.”

Velvet Taco opened its first restaurant in Dallas in 2011 and later expanded to Chicago, Houston and Fort Worth. Over the past two years the brand has grown in these markets and expanded into Austin, and soon to open in Atlanta, Ga. and Charlotte, N.C. Nation’s Restaurant News named the brand a 2016 “Hot Concept” Winner.

Velvet Taco is the place to go for anyone looking to get their taco fix. It’s a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique and funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos do not have to be inspired by Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and premium quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where anything goes meets the art of possible. Velvet Taco uses the freshest ingredients to offer a wide selection of tacos that explore the edge of multi-cultural boundaries, liberating tacos to a new level of sophistication and taste. The all-day menu features scratch-made everything, including handmade corn tortillas, slowly roasted rotisserie meats and corn, fresh fruit margaritas and homemade red velvet cake for dessert.

