Veggie-forward pioneer Green Zebra closing at year's end

I was hoping to get through the rest of the year without having to announce yet another restaurant closing. But no.

Green Zebra (1460 W. Chicago Ave.) is calling it a career, said chef and creator Shawn McClain. The restaurant’s final night will be New Year’s Eve.

“It has been an incredible ride,” he said. “I want to personally thank all of those patrons who have supported us for the past 13½ years. I am so proud of what we have done, and its success can be directly attributed to the wonderful staff that have put their hearts and souls into making Green Zebra such a unique and wonderful place.”

McClain was one of the head chefs at the legendary Trio in Evanston, taking over after Rick Tramonto’s departure. He left to create Spring restaurant in Wicker Park, and in 2004 opened Green Zebra in West Town; the fine-dining, vegetable-focused restaurant (completely vegetarian but for the one chicken and one fish dish on the menu) quickly became a hit.

McClain, who is based in Las Vegas and has three restaurants there (Sage, FIVE50 Pizza Bar and Libertine Social), said Green Zebra is for sale.

“Conceptwise, I really feel that we are still doing something that’s maybe even more relevant now than it was in 2004,” McClain said. “My hope was to find that one particular chef who could inherit the restaurant and keep the vision moving forward, but, unfortunately, that person never materialized.”

