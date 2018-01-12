The funny thing about the post-Goop/Gwyneth New York City, is that it actually started seeming quite a bit more like LA (yoga this, organic that) than even LA looks like LA now.

Which is not all bad, fortunately – especially when eating healthy turns out sometimes to be ridiculously tasty. And so it is with California girl and former Union Square Hospitality exec Camilla Marcus’ new Soho vegetarian eatery west~bourne. In the old Sullivan Street space which once housed the fabled Jean Claude (where we whiled away untold evenings), the interior looks plucked straight from the pages of an issue of Dwell. And thoughtfully designed for stylish shape-shifting, light woods and white tiles make it a bright, welcoming space by day; in evening, the beamed ceiling, moody lighting, and cozy quarters of the rustic-mod space facilitate the transformation into something impossibly romantic and date-night ideal.

A sort of retro West Coast trippy-hippy philosophy infuses the culinary mission, with sustainability and zero waste at its heart; and the fun, all-day menu is meant to overthrow the the boring breakfast-lunch-dinner paradigm. So, at any time of the day you might find yourself ordering the Goldilocks wild hives farm porridge; the Over the Rainbowl basmati rice bowl with lentil falafel, sweet potatoes, broccoli, kale, pickled beets and jalapeno tahini; The Bounty raw and cooked vegetables; or our new obsession, The Bay Cities Cauli, with Pyrénées Brebis sheep’s milk cheese.

A bonus? With Soho’s art world / nightlife glory days far behind, upon leaving west~bourne, we were reminded of the neighborhood’s enduring aesthetic charms – which, despite all the decadent nights we once indulged here, is really what we always loved so much about it.

The post Vegetarian Nirvana: The Charming west~bourne Opens in Soho appeared first on BlackBook.