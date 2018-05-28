iconic sandwich shop changes to knightriotti’s to show support for golden knights

las vegas, nv (RestaurantNews.com) iconic las vegas-based sandwich shop, capriotti’s is showing its support for home team heroes, the vegas golden knights, in the stanley cup final by changing the name to knightriotti’s and updating their logo to reflect no capital letters. After a call from the from clark county officials for las vegas residents to quit using capital letters, the sandwich shop took action crossing out the word cap in the capriotti’s name and then adopting a new name for las vegas locations.

additionally, the fan favorite capastrami sub sandwich is being renamed the knightsastrami, and now “america’s best sandwich”, also known as the bobbie, will be renamed the fleury.

in an effort to distance itself from the washington capitals and demonstrate its deep support of the golden knights, knightriotti’s president, jason smylie, also tweeted out his support of the #nocaps campaign with an image of the new “knightriotti’s” logo in lowercase letters:

“despite our name., capriotti’s couldn’t be more proud of our heroic, history-making las vegas team,” smylie said. “go knights, go!”

capriotti’s has also committed to “random acts of subness” throughout the playoff series promising to show up at fan viewing parties with fanatically delicious free subs for fanatical vegas golden knights fans.

knightriotti’s is known for its 40-year tradition of extraordinary food, which includes slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand shredding them every morning, making meatballs from scratch and using premium, fresh ingredients in each of its fan-favorite subs. the brand is beloved for its wide array of sandwiches including the fleury, made with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the knightsastrami, made with hot pastrami, swiss cheese, russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak, made with either premium chicken, steak or veggies, melted cheese and hot or sweet peppers.

about knightriotti’s sandwich shop

established in 2018, knightriotti’s sandwich shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. knightriotti’s fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the “10 great places for a surprising sandwich” by usa today and many “best of” awards across the country. knightriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the u.s. knightriotti’s signature sub, the fluery was voted “the greatest sandwich in america” by thousands of readers across the country and reported by aol.com. knightriotti’s fans can also download the capaddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like knightriotti’s on facebook, follow on twitter or instagram.

