Vegan Treats wins a sweet national award

Bethlehem’s Vegan Treats has won a sweet, national honor — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The popular vegan bakery’s “Ultimate Fatally Yours” gourmet chocolate box has been named to a list of eight top chocolate candy boxes in the country by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the organization announced Thursday.

Presented in a custom-designed heart-shaped box, “Ultimate Fatally Yours” is a limited-edition assortment featuring 18 handmade chocolates with gold-leaf accents and spooky names — such as a chocolate hazelnut praline-filled Swiss chocolate skull, blood-red velvet brain, and passion-less fruit with fragrant Madagascar vanilla bean filled kisses. You also get a “better” finger bars, twin cookie caramel bars and jumbo speculoos cups, as well as a notebook and pen to jot down thoughts of love, secrets or revenge. (How much: $115.95)

Vegan Treats is the only business in Pennsylvania named to the list. Vegan Treats was named to another PETA Valentine’s Day candy list in 2017 for its Peanut Butter Bomb, a signature dessert at the bakery.

For the full list: https://www.peta.org/blog/favorite-vegan-chocolate-boxes/

Info: https://www.vegantreats.com/shop/ultimate-fatally-yours-2019

