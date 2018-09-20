Vegan restaurant L'Eau de Vie opens in Fells Point

L'Eau de Vie Organic Brasserie, an organic, vegan restaurant and bar, has opened in Fells Point.

The restaurant, an offshoot of catering business Nourrie Cuisine, opened Sept. 12, according to owner Elena Johnson. The space used to be part of The Inn at The Black Olive.

The 3,700-square-foot space has a “relatively modern, minimal design” with decor in shades of blue and plenty of windows, Johnson said. The restaurant’s name means “water of light” in French, she added.

The dining room seats 50, with a few seats at the chef's counter and another 10 at the marble bar. A private patio can seat 16.

L'Eau de Vie serves coffee and light breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Lunch, which primarily consists of salads, sandwiches and paninis, ranges from $9 to $12. (Johnson recommends the Seitan sausage, a wheat-based protein on a Reuben-style sandwich.) Dinner ranges from $10 to $15, and includes dishes such as Belgium-style crispy frites; and tofu persillade, which is a grilled tofu covered in a garlic and parsley sauce over quinoa pilaf.

L'Eau de Vie Organic Brasserie is located at 803 S. Caroline St., Fells Point. 443-759-8758 or facebook.com/OrganicBrasserie.

