Vegan chocolate maker Charm School Chocolate opens in Hunt Valley

A new chocolate factory and tasting room has opened in Hunt Valley — just in time for your Valentine’s Day candy haul.

Charm School Chocolate, which specializes in vegan and non-dairy treats, opened its new facility over the Feb. 1-3 weekend, owner Joshua Rosen said. He founded the company in 2012, and while the products have been on the shelves for years, the Hunt Valley facility’s opening marks an exciting new leap for him.

“This is about giving a full experience,” Rosen, 36, of Hampden, said. “It’s a dream come true.”

All Charm School Chocolate’s products contain no dairy, as well as no soy, lactose or gelatin. They are also made without high-fructose corn syrup or refined sugar. The cocoa beans are sourced from around the world and then roasted, ground and hand-crafted from scratch.

Customers who visit the facility will enjoy an expanding list of chocolates and confections as well as specialty sweets, hot chocolates and baked goods exclusive to the retail store, according to a press release.

Rosen said the Hunt Valley area’s robust food and beverage scene, coupled with its growing reputation as a manufacturing hub, made it the ideal location for his factory and shop.

The store is open to the public Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.