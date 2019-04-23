Vegan carryout, 'monster slices' and cocktails coming to Baltimore's Cross Street Market

A vegan takeout spot, a cocktail bar and a pizza spot are three of the new tenants coming to Cross Street Market, developers announced Tuesday.

Gangster Vegan Organics, Old Line Cocktail and Wine Bar and Pizza di Joey will open at the historic Federal Hill market this summer, according to a release.

It’s the first Maryland location for Gangster Vegan Organics, which has three Pennsylvania spots and offers a gluten and soy-free menu, with items like taco salad, beet burgers and kale chips, in addition to cold-pressed juices and smoothies. The Cross Street Market stall will be woman- and minority-owned and operated.

The Old Line Cocktail and Wine bar will sell drinks by Baltimore-based distiller Old Line Spirits, including American Single Malt Whiskey and Aged Caribbean Rum. Frozen cocktails and coffee drinks will accompany locally sourced wines and beers.

Brick-oven pizzeria Pizza di Joey will get its first brick-and-mortar shop in the Cross Street Market. The eatery began as a food truck in 2014 founded by Navy veteran Joey Vanoni after he returned from Afghanistan. Vanoni’s pizza comes in foot-long “monster slices” in varieties like Alyssa’s Crab Dip Pizza, made with jumbo lump crabmeat, and Reuben Pizza with corned beef. The stall will also sell beer and wine.

Other tenants opening at Cross Street Market this spring include:

» Mediterranean Annoula’s Kitchen

» Burger Bar from the team at Southside Diner

» Craft beer concept Cans Filling Station

» Ceremony Coffee

» Fenwick Choice Meats

» Ono Poké

» Vietnamese soup-and-sub shop Phubs

» Rice Crook, featuring Korean rice bowls and steam buns

» SoBeachy, a Haitian restaurant

» Steve’s Lunch

» The Sweet Shoppe, featuring chocolates, candies and Taharka Brothers ice cream

» Taco Love Grill

Once complete, Cross Street Market will include 22 merchants. Atlas Restaurant Group is in lease negotiations to open a seafood tavern and crab house at the Cross Street Market, as well as a seafood market.

The city-owned Cross Street Market, built in 1846, is being developed and leased through a partnership between Caves Valley Partners and CANAdev, a commercial real estate firm. The renovation began in early 2018.

