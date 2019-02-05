‘Vegan Butcher’ restaurant opening soon in east Allentown

A different kind of butcher is opening soon in east Allentown.

The Vegan Butcher, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in vegan cuisine, is expected to open within a few weeks at 768 Union Blvd., according to co-owner Ayoub Abboud.

The building previously housed other restaurants, including Taco Bell and, most recently, Joy Donuts & Comfort Food.

“We’re not as much about promoting veganism as we are about providing healthful options for your diet,” said Abboud, who will operate the eatery with his partner, James Shleiwet. “We’re looking to give your body what it requires as far as nutrition goes — whether you’re vegan, pesecatarian, whatever. A Keto diet, for example, has been highly recommended by the American Diabetes Association and we’ll have items that fall in line with that.”

Abboud and Shleiwet chose to open their restaurant in east Allentown in order to provide more healthful options in an area replete with fast-food restaurants.

They worked with physicians, dietitians and nutritionists in developing the menu, which will “accommodate all lifestyles,” Abboud said.

The majority of the food will be vegan, but there also will be dishes for fans of meat and seafood.

Some items such as tacos and burgers will be available in traditional and vegan styles.

“So, whether you have a vegan friend from out-of-town and you just want to eat a burger or you’re on a vegan diet and come with someone who strictly eats steaks and meats, we’ll be able to accommodate you both,” Abboud said.

The eatery, with a drive-thru, will offer several Asian-influenced dishes such as rice bowls and banh mi sandwiches, Abboud said.

Other menu highlights will include breakfast sandwiches, Cubano sandwiches, plant-based “Impossible Burgers,” salads, smoothies and fresh fruit juices.

Most items will be made from scratch on site, including vegan eggs, bacon, bagels and doughnuts.

“We’re trying to stay away from unnatural sugars, so traditional sodas won’t be available,” Abboud said.

The building’s interior is being renovated and will feature an “1980s retro look” — complete with a wall of cassette tapes a Nintendo console area where children and adults can play classic video games, Abboud said.

“We really just want to create that old-school feeling of home and having a good meal,” Abboud said.

The Vegan Butcher, which will likely be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, will join a handful of other vegan businesses in the Lehigh Valley, including two Bethlehem spots: Vegan Treats and the newly-opened VegOut, offering dinner only Friday through Sunday in the same space as breakfast and lunch restaurant Roasted.

