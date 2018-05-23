Vegan bakery Cinnaholic to open in Hampden in early June

Cinnaholic, the vegan bakery featured on the TV show “Shark Tank,” will open its first Baltimore store in less than three weeks.

Specializing in different types of cinnamon rolls, Cinnaholic will open at the Rotunda in Hampden on June 8, joining restaurants that include MOD Pizza and Moby Dick House of Kabob, according to a news release. It is the brand’s first location in Maryland.

Owned by Navin Patel, the bakery at 727 West 40th St. will allow customers to customize their cinnamon roll with more than 30 frosting flavors and 20-plus topping choices. The cholesterol-free rolls are entirely vegan, with no use of dairy, lactose or eggs, the release said.

Cinnaholic will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

The company, which began franchising in 2014, is growing quickly. At the beginning of the year, Cinnaholic had 76 locations in developments. That number has increased to 136, according to the release.

The Rotunda has other eateries in the works, including the Local Fry and craft-beer bar Growler USA.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars 2017: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews