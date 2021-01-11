Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Vaughn High was the first Chicago school to close due to COVID-19. Monday, it’s among CPS buildings that will reopen to students for the first time since March.

January 11, 2021 | 6:00am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Elyssa Cherney, Hannah Leone
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

Chicago Public Schools will reopen Monday despite teachers union opposition.